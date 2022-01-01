Quesadillas in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve quesadillas
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
2010 Johnston St, Lafayette
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$9.25
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.95
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
109 Old Camp Road, Lafayette
|Uptowner Quesadilla
|$13.00
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.
