Scallops in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

109 Old Camp Road, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Wrapped Scallops$12.00
Seasoned and seared scallops wrapped in bacon and garnished with raspberry chipotle jam.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Shinto Japanese Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Shinto Japanese Restaurant

3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (2058 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Scallop Combination Dinner$31.95
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Scallop Sushi$5.95
Two pieces. Scallop.
Spicy Scallop Roll$7.95
Spicy scallop mixed with egg sauce and asparagus.
More about Shinto Japanese Restaurant

