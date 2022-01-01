Scallops in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve scallops
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
109 Old Camp Road, Lafayette
|Bacon Wrapped Scallops
|$12.00
Seasoned and seared scallops wrapped in bacon and garnished with raspberry chipotle jam.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Shinto Japanese Restaurant
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300, Lafayette
|Shrimp & Scallop Combination Dinner
|$31.95
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
|Scallop Sushi
|$5.95
Two pieces. Scallop.
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$7.95
Spicy scallop mixed with egg sauce and asparagus.