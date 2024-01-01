Shrimp fried rice in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
More about Blu Basil
Blu Basil
5451 Johnston St, Lafayette
|Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice
|$20.00
Fried rice with Asian pork sausage, pineapple bits, egg, carrots, sweet peas,Green and white onions. Served in a pinepple.
|Pineapple Bang Bang Shrimp Fried Rice
|$23.00
Fried rice with Asian pork sausage, pineapple bits, egg, carrots, sweet peas, Green and white onions topped with battered gulf shrimp tossed in creamy sauce. Served in pineapple.