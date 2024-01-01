Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Blu Basil

5451 Johnston St, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice$20.00
Fried rice with Asian pork sausage, pineapple bits, egg, carrots, sweet peas,Green and white onions. Served in a pinepple.
Pineapple Bang Bang Shrimp Fried Rice$23.00
Fried rice with Asian pork sausage, pineapple bits, egg, carrots, sweet peas, Green and white onions topped with battered gulf shrimp tossed in creamy sauce. Served in pineapple.
More about Blu Basil
Main pic

 

Fiery Crab - LAFAYETTE - 2330 Kaliste Saloom Road

2330 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$8.00
More about Fiery Crab - LAFAYETTE - 2330 Kaliste Saloom Road

