Shrimp tempura in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300, Lafayette
|Shrimp Tempura
|$8.95
Large shrimp served with an assortment of fresh vegetables fried in a light Japanese batter.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.95
Shrimp tempura and cucumber.
More about Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) - 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B
Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) - 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B
2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B, Lafayette
|Udon Shrimp Tempura
|$14.00
Shoyu base, bold umami flavor, Fried Shrimp tempura, fish cake, green onions, seasoned soft boiled egg, and udon noodle.