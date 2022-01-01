Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300

3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (2058 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura$8.95
Large shrimp served with an assortment of fresh vegetables fried in a light Japanese batter.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
Shrimp tempura and cucumber.
More about Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) - 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B

2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Udon Shrimp Tempura$14.00
Shoyu base, bold umami flavor, Fried Shrimp tempura, fish cake, green onions, seasoned soft boiled egg, and udon noodle.
More about Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) - 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B

