Snapper in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve snapper

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

109 Old Camp Road, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1227 reviews)
Snapper Au Gratin$27.00
Bronzed snapper topped with Gulf shrimp and lump crabmeat in a creamy blend of six cheeses. Topped with toasted Parmesan and herb panko.
Snapper$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
Hideaway On Lee - 407 Lee Ave

407 Lee Ave, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Red Snapper$18.00
served with potato and vegetable du jour
