Snapper in Lafayette

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
109 Old Camp Road, Lafayette
|Snapper Au Gratin
|$27.00
Bronzed snapper topped with Gulf shrimp and lump crabmeat in a creamy blend of six cheeses. Topped with toasted Parmesan and herb panko.
|Snapper
|$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.