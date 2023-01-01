Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Strawberry shortcake in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Lafayette restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Viva La Waffle
101 Liberty Ave, Lafayette
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake
$6.99
More about Viva La Waffle
The Flats - 427 Jefferson Street
427 Jefferson Street, Lafayette
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake
$5.00
More about The Flats - 427 Jefferson Street
