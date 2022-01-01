Super burritos in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve super burritos
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
2010 Johnston St, Lafayette
|Super Steak Burrito
|$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
|Super Seasoned Chicken Burrito
|$8.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
|Super Chicken Burrito
|$8.25
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4409 Ambassador Caffery, Lafayette
