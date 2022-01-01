Super burritos in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve super burritos

Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

2010 Johnston St, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1330 reviews)
Takeout
Super Steak Burrito$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Super Seasoned Chicken Burrito$8.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Super Chicken Burrito$8.25
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4409 Ambassador Caffery, Lafayette

Avg 2.8 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Super Steak Burrito$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Super Chicken Burrito$8.25
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Super Seasoned Chicken Burrito$8.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Steak Quesadillas

Tacos

Gumbo

Boneless Wings

Shrimp Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Sliders

Shrimp Basket

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sulphur

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston