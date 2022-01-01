Go
La Fiesta

Come in and enjoy!

783 Alpha Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fajitas$16.00
Pick a protein to go with sides of rice, beans, grilled onions, grilled peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese, with sides of tortillas, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla$13.00
Your choice of protein, and pico de gallo in a grilled oversized tortilla. Served with a 2 oz side of salsa
Side of Beans$1.50
4 oz side of our Refried Beans, Black Beans or Pinto Beans
Rice Bowl$10.00
Pick a protein to go with a Bed of rice, a dash of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions and sweet peppers, corn salsa, sour cream and cheese.
SMALL CHIPS+QUESO$4.00
(3) Tacos$10.00
3 Taco served on corn tortillas with cilantro, diced onions, lime, pickled onions and salsa. Additional toppings can be added for a small charge.
Grande Burrito$10.00
Pick a protein to go with a scoop of white rice, a dash of black beans, lettuce, mild pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream and chihuahua cheese or choose your specific toppings
Taco Salad$12.00
Pick a protein to go with a Bed of Salad, a dash of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions and sweet peppers, corn salsa, sour cream and cheese in a fried crispy shell
Enchiladas$13.00
Chimichanga$13.00
We take your custom burrito and flash fry it to crispy perfection. Pick a protein to go with a Bed of rice, a dash of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions and sweet peppers, corn salsa, sour cream and cheese.
Location

783 Alpha Drive

Highland Heights OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
