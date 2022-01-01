Go
LA FINA RESTAURANT

27 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Potato$12.00
Creamed Spinach$12.00
Tuna Tartare$20.00
Chive Mascarpone, Black Sesame Seeds, Tamari Vinaigrette, House Potato Chips
Prime Burger$22.00
Red Onion Jam, Aged Cheddar, Truffle Aioli, House Made Sesame Bun, Fries
Faroe Island Salmon$31.00
Truffle Fries$11.00
Wedge of Iceberg$14.00
Bacon Lardons, Tomato, Radish, Crispy Onions, Creamy Dill Gorgonzola
10oz. Filet Mignon$64.00
Baked Potato$10.00
Bell and Evans Chicken$27.00
wild mushroom risotto, Madeira pan jus
Location

27 Main Street

Andover MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
