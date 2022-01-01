Go
La Fonda Sports Bar

Come in and enjoy!

2845 N. Military Trail • $$

Avg 4.6 (2752 reviews)

Popular Items

Empanadas de Carne/Beef Patties$4.99
Order of 5 fried beef empanadas
Paisita$8.99
Beef, rice, beans, sweet plantains, pork strip, egg.
Colombiana Can$1.75
Hamburguesa La Fonda /La Fonda Burger$10.49
Pony Malta$1.99
Quesadilla$8.99
Empanadas de Pollo/ Chicken Patties$4.99
Plato Montanero / Montaineer Dish$13.99
Paisa platter of grilled or ground steak, fried pork skin, chorizo, fried egg, sweet plantain, beans and rice.
Bandeja La Fonda / Tray La Fonda$16.99
Traditional Colombian platter of grilled steak, pork tenderloin and chicken breast, fried pork skin, chorizo, fried egg, sweet plantain, beans and rice.
Manzana Can$1.75
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Nigthlife
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2845 N. Military Trail

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 am
