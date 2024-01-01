Go
  • Home
  • /
  • LaFONTANA - 15 East Mill Street
A map showing the location of LaFONTANA - 15 East Mill StreetView gallery

LaFONTANA - 15 East Mill Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

15 East Mill Street

Elora, CN N0B 1S0

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

15 East Mill Street, Elora CN N0B 1S0

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kismet Restaurant - 160 University Avenue West Unit 20
orange starNo Reviews
160 University Avenue West Unit A Waterloo, CN N2L 3E9
View restaurantnext
Crowsfoot General Store - Crowsfoot General Store
orange starNo Reviews
1872 Sawmill Road Conestogo, CN N0B 1N0
View restaurantnext
Sunny Morning - Guelph - 28 Macdonell Street
orange starNo Reviews
28 Macdonell Street Guelph, CN N1H 2Z3
View restaurantnext
Sugo on Surrey - 117 Surrey Street East Suite E
orange starNo Reviews
117 Surrey Street East Suite E Guelph, CN N1H 3P7
View restaurantnext
Eggholic - Waterloo
orange starNo Reviews
31 University Avenue East Waterloo, CN N2J 2A2
View restaurantnext
The Creek - 30 Main Street South Unit A
orange starNo Reviews
30 Main Street South Unit A Grand Valley, CN L9W 5V4
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

LaFONTANA - 15 East Mill Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston