La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

1225 Huntsville Hwy

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Cheese dip$9.75
Homemade mix of our rich queso, special seasoning, and green peppers. So good you have to go BIG!
Refried Beans$2.65
Chips and Salsa$1.99
Tortilla chips with homemade salsa.
Kids' Pollo Feliz$5.25
Kids' grilled chicken on a bed of fresh rice covered with cheese sauce.
Mexican Rice$2.65
Cheese Dip$4.49
Homemade mix of our rich queso, special seasoning, and green peppers.
Pollo Feliz$10.99
Perfectly seasoned grilled chicken sliced and placed on a bed of fresh rice and covered with our signature cheese sauce.
Chicken, Steak, or Mixed Fajita$13.49
Tender strips of marinated chicken breast, beef skirt steak, or a mix of the two, cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Soft or Crispy Taco$2.10
Your choice of crunchy or soft taco filled with either ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce and cheese.
Jalisco Feliz$12.99
Bed of fresh seasoned rice topped with tender steak strips , butterfly cut shrimp, grilled chicken, grilled broccoli, grilled onions, and our signature cheese sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1225 Huntsville Hwy

Fayetteville TN

Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

