Lager Heads BBQ Smokehouse
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ
2832 Abbeyville Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2832 Abbeyville Rd
Medina OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Old World Deli
Gyros, corned beef, and much more! All served with a smile!
The Backyard
Come on in and enjoy!
:::::: The Center Cafe :::::: ::::: 330-721-0229 ::::: cheftony@mcjvs.edu
A student operated restaurant within Medina County Career Center. We provide 2 things - great food at a reasonable price and an authentic learning environment for the students of Medina County.
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi
*Please help support our team! We have temporarily added a 10% service charge to all carry out orders. This charge is shared among the serving staff who are responsible for preparing and packaging your order. Additional gratuity is appreciated but not expected. Thank you for your support.
*Delivery is FREE on orders over $20.