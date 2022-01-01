Lagerhaus Bakery
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
43 Reviews
$
534 Main St
Harmony, PA 16037
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
534 Main St, Harmony PA 16037
Nearby restaurants
The Harmony Inn
Come on in and enjoy!
Spring & Main Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Union Brothers Brewing
Local Craft Beer and Food
ShuBrew
We work hard to build a vibrant community that supports sustainable practices and gives our customers a fun, friendly environment to eat, drink, and be merry in! Whether at our restaurant or brewery, we strive to bring remarkable beer and food to the northern Pittsburgh area. We believe that there's a beer out there for everyone, you just haven't found it yet.