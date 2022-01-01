Lagerheads
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
100 Spring St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
100 Spring St
Coal Center PA
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Paci's Dining Room and Lounge
Paci's will be closed on Monday's until further notice due to low staffing levels. we are currently accepting applications for full time cooks and are hoping to return to normal bussiness hour in the near future. Thank you for your understanding and support!
Kodiax Barn & Grill
Come in and enjoy!!
Campys Pizza & 6 Pack Shop - Charleroi
Come in and enjoy!
Georgio's Subs & Pizzas
Come in and enjoy!