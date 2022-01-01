Go
Lago 210

An escape from the ordinary...a restaurant on the shores of Lake Erie featuring fresh and delicious small plates with a worldly influence. Full service bar, beach access, and fire pits to relax by while enjoying the view.

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

4038 Hoover Road

Avg 3 (35 reviews)

Popular Items

Single Ticket for 6:00 Seating$125.00
CHICKEN & WAFFLES SANDWICH$16.00
Southern fried buttermilk chicken between two pearl liege waffles with pepper jam and side of house cut fries.
CHEF'S SPECIAL - RICOTTA GNOCCHI$28.00
House-made ricotta gnocchi with duck confit, sauteed greens, and a romano cream sauce.
UA- HOLUBTSI (CABBAGE ROLLS)$23.00
Beef and rice filled cabbage rolls with house made tomato sauce
GOOEY BUTTER CAKE$8.00
SHORT RIBS$39.00
Red wine braised short ribs served over potato and celery root puree with braising jus, pickled mustard seeds, and a celery and apple slaw
UA - H.H. BORSCHT SAUSAGE$28.00
One traditional and one smoked Borscht Sausage served with Barrel & Brine red kraut and a potato pancake
CHARCUTERIE$28.00
A seasonal selection of meats and cheeses, home made seasonal hummus, pickled mustard seeds, marinated olives, dipping oil, naan & sweet potato flatbread
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

4038 Hoover Road

Hamburg NY

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
