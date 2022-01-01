Go
Lago Di Como

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

21490 E Cliff Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (825 reviews)

Popular Items

Cesare Salad$9.25
Crisp Romaine lettuce salad with croutons, shaved Parmesan, and homemade Cesar dressing
Pizza Sarda$17.75
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, olives
Gnocchi$18.95
Homemade potato gnocchi prepared with your way! choice of four cheese, Bolognese, or Marinara sauce
Spinach Salad$10.75
Organic baby spinach, toasted caramelized walnuts, raisins, shaved parmesan cheese balsamic reduction
Caprese$13.25
fresh vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
Tuscan Salad$10.50
Wild arugula, cherry tomatoes, yellow onions, with lemon dressing
Carbonara$18.50
Imported spaghetti pasta tossed with smoked imported Italian pancetta, parmesan cheese, and egg
Mamma Gianna$18.25
Imported penne paste sautéed with ham, green peas, touch of cream, parmesan cheese and baked in a wood fired oven
Pizza Margherita$15.75
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
Pizza Prosciutto e Rucola$19.25
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Parma ham, wild arugula
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

21490 E Cliff Dr

Santa Cruz CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
