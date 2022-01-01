Go
Toast

Lago Tacos

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

2901 Lyndale Ave S • $$

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Avocado Taco$3.75
beer battered avocado slices/ lettuce/ queso fresco/ pico de gallo/ house-made jalapeno ranch
Chips and Queso$8.49
House-made chips/creamy queso dip/pico de gallo Gluten Friendly*
Spicy Grilled Chicken Taco$3.45
Spicy marinated grilled chicken/lettuce/pico de gallo/sour cream/queso fresco/colby jack cheese
Del Rio Empanadas$10.55
chicken/black beans/roasted corn/jalapeno/co jack cheese/fried in flour tortillas/ dipping sauces jalapeno ranch and avocado cream
Chicken Tinga Taco$3.45
Slow cooked shredded chicken/salsa verde/lettuce/pico de gallo/queso fresco/rice/sour cream/ colby jack cheese
Walleye Taco$5.25
Beer-battered walleye/chipolte mayo/cabbage blend/pico de gallo/queso fresco/
Taco Combo
your choice of up to 5 tacos/ your choice of side/ corn or flour tortilla
Firecracker Shrimp Taco$5.05
Sauteed Shrimp/szechuan sauce/sauteed onions and red peppers/nappa cabbage/queso frecso
Southern Fried Chicken Taco$3.99
Buttermilk-fried chicken/sliced gala apples/bourbon cherries/blue cheese crumbles/lettuce/jalapeno ranch/colby jack cheese
Queso Sauce
2 oz, 4oz, or 8 oz Options
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2901 Lyndale Ave S

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake

No reviews yet

FRIENDSHIP IS THE BEST SHIP, PIZZA IS THE BEST SANDWHICH.

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

No reviews yet

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea is a restaurant that is continuing the legacy of the original Its Greek To Me on the corner of Lyndale & Lake street, bringing back the classic Greek recipes from the Arambadjis family that you've loved for almost 40 years.

Up Down Minneapolis

No reviews yet

Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in Minneapolis’ vibrant LynLake district, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee ball, a pet-friendly rooftop patio, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice.

Abi's

No reviews yet

Abi's has been serving Salvadoran and Mexican food to our local Minneapolis community since 2015. Made from scratch and cooked with love.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston