Lago Tacos

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

30 Water Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Choice of side rice/refried pinto beans/sweet corn cake/apple sauce
Chips & Dips$10.00
House-made chips/fresh sasla/fresh guacamole/refried pinto beans/ sub queso dip +1.5 Gluten Friendly*
Chips & Queso$10.50
House-made chips/creamy queso dip/pico de gallo/green onion Gluten Friendly*
3 Sesame Chicken Tacos$13.00
Rice-battered chicken/sweet chili hoisin sauce/napa cabbage slaw/sesame seeds/queso fresco/avocado
Chips & Guacamole$11.00
House-made chips/ fresh guacamole topped with pico de gallo +1.50 to add jalapeno bacon on top Gluten Friendly*
3 Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Rice batter fried shrimp/creamy firecracker sauce/lettuce/avocado/queso fresco
3 Walleye Tacos$16.75
Beer-battered walleye/chipolte mayo/cabbage blend/pico de gallo/queso fresco/ avocado *walleye also available grilled upon reqest
3 Chicken Tinga Tacos$12.25
Slow cooked with chipotle peppers shredded chicken/salsa verde/lettuce/pico de gallo/queso fresco/avocado *Gluten Friendly
Chicken Strips$6.00
3 Steak Tacos$17.00
Marniated flank steak/cilnatro and onion/house-made rojo sauce/queso fresco/avocado
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

30 Water Street

Excelsior MN

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
