LaGrafs Pub and Grill
Delivering exceptional customer service and true, quality products are the driving force of our Irish roots pub. Stop In and grab your favorite Bar Stool!
187 East 10th St
Popular Items
Location
Oswego NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
