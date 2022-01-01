Go
LaGrafs Pub and Grill

Delivering exceptional customer service and true, quality products are the driving force of our Irish roots pub. Stop In and grab your favorite Bar Stool!

187 East 10th St

Popular Items

Classic$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese
Sampler Platter$11.99
Tenders, tots, Cheese Sticks and Onion Rings
Reuben$12.99
House made corned beef. sauerkraut, swiss and a side of russian
Garbage Plate-Burger$13.99
Bacon & Cheese$12.99
Crisp bacon and your favorite cheese
Wings - Full order$13.99
Black and Blue$12.99
Loaded Fries$11.99
Chili, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and beer cheese
Boneless Wings - Half$8.99
Wings - Half Order$9.99
187 East 10th St

Oswego NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Riverwalk Pizza

Our made-to-order pizza kitchen in Oswego, New York is set up like an assembly line. First choose your homemade dough, then choose your sauce and cheese.

Riverwalk Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

Skip's Fish Fry

CNY's premier fish fry

Oswego Sub Shop

"The best subs in America" -Al Roker

