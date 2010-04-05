Lagrange Biscuit Company - 6314 Park Rd
Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location
109 North Walnut Avenue, La Grange KY 40031
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
https://toasttab.s3.amazonaws.com/restaurants/restaurant-71049000000000000/restaurant_list_image_1617290632_350.jpg?ts=1639499005312
No Reviews
5728 SMITHFIELD ROAD Smithfield, KY 40068
View restaurant
Backside Grill - 6302 Old Lagrange Rd
No Reviews
6302 Old Lagrange Rd Crestwood, KY 40014
View restaurant