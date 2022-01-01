Lagrange restaurants you'll love

Lagrange restaurants
Toast
  • Lagrange

Lagrange's top cuisines

Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Southern
Must-try Lagrange restaurants

Hog Heaven image

 

Hog Heaven

2240 W Point Rd, La Grange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Pork Plate$11.39
World Famous Hickory Smoked Pork
BBQ Cheese Fries$9.99
Crispy fries and Hickory Smoked Pork smothered with Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Ranch or Sour Cream. A whole order is plenty big enough to share
BBQ Pork Sandwich$5.79
The "Best" Barbecue sandwich you can get. It's what makes us famous! Add your favorite sides...fries, onion rings, etc.
More about Hog Heaven
Beacon Brewing Co. image

 

Beacon Brewing Co.

700 Lincoln St., LaGrange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beacon Queso Fries$9.00
More about Beacon Brewing Co.
Restaurant banner

 

The Hooch Hideaway Lakeside Bar and Grill

1000 Seminole Road, Lagrange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Hooch Hideaway Lakeside Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Tru Enterprise Event Center

206 E Depot Street, Lagrange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tru Enterprise Event Center
