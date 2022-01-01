Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lagrange restaurants you'll love

Go
Lagrange restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lagrange

Lagrange's top cuisines

American
American
Scroll right

Must-try Lagrange restaurants

Banner pic

 

The Lucky Penny Café

100 U S Grant St Unit B, Lagrange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SBC Bowl$7.00
Strawberries, banana, toasted coconut, vanilla yogurt, granola, honey drizzle
Cinnamon Cranberry Bagel$2.00
Traditional, hand-rolled Cleveland style bagels!
Turkey Hummus Wrap$7.00
Sliced turkey, red pep, cucumbers, garlic hummus & feta.
Available on a whole wheat or gluten-free wrap!
More about The Lucky Penny Café
Restaurant banner

 

The Nest at Grey Hawk

665 US Grant Street, LaGrange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12oz Strip Steak$26.00
Pork Loin$18.00
House Salad$5.00
More about The Nest at Grey Hawk
The Depot at Union Station image

 

The Depot at Union Station

700 North Center Street, Lagrange

No reviews yet
More about The Depot at Union Station
Map

More near Lagrange to explore

Strongsville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Elyria

No reviews yet

Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston