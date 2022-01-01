Laguna Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Ristorante Rumari image

SEAFOOD

Ristorante Rumari

1826 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.7 (1479 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti Carbonara$25.00
House Made Meatballs$14.00
House Greens$13.00
Asada Tacos + Beer image

FRENCH FRIES

Asada Tacos + Beer

610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.6 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Tacos$9.50
2 tacos | crisp corn tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
Kids’ Mini Bean & Cheese Burritos$6.95
2 mini bean and cheese burritos | tater tots
Tijuana Caesar$7.95
crisp romaine | cotija | pico de gallo | crisp tortillas | roasted corn | roasted poblano dressing
Slice Pizza and Beer image

 

Slice Pizza and Beer

477 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chopped Salad$16.00
A blend of romaine, kale, radicchio, mozzarella, soppressata, garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, parmesan, and tossed with our house-made italian dressing.
Emerald Bay$16.00
Basil pesto, feta, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red onions, kalamata olives, and sun-dried tomatoes
Hobie$16.00
Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.
Harley Laguna Beach image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Laguna Beach

370 Glenneyre St, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$19.00
niman ranch beef, tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, burger sauce, served on an oc baking company potato bun with french fries
FRENCH FRIES$6.00
sea salt, ketchup
MAC AND CHEESE$14.00
parmesan, fontina, gruyere, panko bread crumbs
Marine Room Tavern image

 

Marine Room Tavern

214 Ocean Ave, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
