Laguna Beach cafés you'll love

Zeytoon Cafe
412 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Mezza Sampler
|$12.00
|Lentil
|$6.99
|Rosemary Lemon Chicken Panini
|$13.00
MOULIN Laguna Beach
248 Forest Avenue, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Le Croque Madame
|$12.00
Croque Monsieur with a sunny side up egg on top. Served with mixed greens.
|Le croissandwich w/ Bacon
|$13.00
Eggs with Bacon served inside a croissant.
Served with mixed greens
|Le Parisien Saucisson Cornichons
|$10.00
French salami, butter, French pickles in our own Baguette Tradition
Zinc Cafe & Market
350 Ocean Avenue, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Chilaquiles Bowl
|$12.00
poached egg, tortilla chips, avocado, salsa verde, queso fresco, sour cream, romaine, red onion, pico de gallo
|Deviled Eggs
|$1.25
mayonnaise, mustard, chives, parsley
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
lettuce, tomato, white cheddar cheese, red onion, avocado, zinc sauce
*vegetarian patty made with brown rice,
walnuts, mushrooms, cheese and eggs *