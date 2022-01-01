Laguna Beach cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Laguna Beach

Zeytoon Cafe image

 

Zeytoon Cafe

412 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.5 (562 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mezza Sampler$12.00
Lentil$6.99
Rosemary Lemon Chicken Panini$13.00
More about Zeytoon Cafe
MOULIN Laguna Beach image

 

MOULIN Laguna Beach

248 Forest Avenue, Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Le Croque Madame$12.00
Croque Monsieur with a sunny side up egg on top. Served with mixed greens.
Le croissandwich w/ Bacon$13.00
Eggs with Bacon served inside a croissant.
Served with mixed greens
Le Parisien Saucisson Cornichons$10.00
French salami, butter, French pickles in our own Baguette Tradition
More about MOULIN Laguna Beach
Zinc Cafe & Market image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS

Zinc Cafe & Market

350 Ocean Avenue, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (2061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chilaquiles Bowl$12.00
poached egg, tortilla chips, avocado, salsa verde, queso fresco, sour cream, romaine, red onion, pico de gallo
Deviled Eggs$1.25
mayonnaise, mustard, chives, parsley
Cheeseburger$14.00
lettuce, tomato, white cheddar cheese, red onion, avocado, zinc sauce
*vegetarian patty made with brown rice,
walnuts, mushrooms, cheese and eggs *
More about Zinc Cafe & Market

