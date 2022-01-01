Laguna Beach Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Laguna Beach
FRENCH FRIES
Asada Tacos + Beer
610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$9.50
2 tacos | crisp corn tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
|Kids’ Mini Bean & Cheese Burritos
|$6.95
2 mini bean and cheese burritos | tater tots
|Tijuana Caesar
|$7.95
crisp romaine | cotija | pico de gallo | crisp tortillas | roasted corn | roasted poblano dressing
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Mahi Fish Taco
|$4.75
Blackened fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
|CHICKEN TACO
|$3.75
Grilled free-range, all-natural chicken breast, Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|SALMON BURRITO
|$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
|CHICKEN BURRITO
|$9.95
Flour tortilla, Grilled Free-Range Chicken, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.50
(Adult size) Flour tortilla, jack cheese & your choice of organic black or pinto beans. Handful of chips.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Wild Taco
188 Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Panchos Burrito
|$13.00
|Size
|Red Salsa
|$0.25