Laguna Beach Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Laguna Beach

Asada Tacos + Beer image

FRENCH FRIES

Asada Tacos + Beer

610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.6 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Tacos$9.50
2 tacos | crisp corn tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
Kids’ Mini Bean & Cheese Burritos$6.95
2 mini bean and cheese burritos | tater tots
Tijuana Caesar$7.95
crisp romaine | cotija | pico de gallo | crisp tortillas | roasted corn | roasted poblano dressing
More about Asada Tacos + Beer
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mahi Fish Taco$4.75
Blackened fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
CHICKEN TACO$3.75
Grilled free-range, all-natural chicken breast, Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
More about La Sirena Grill
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SALMON BURRITO$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CHICKEN BURRITO$9.95
Flour tortilla, Grilled Free-Range Chicken, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.50
(Adult size) Flour tortilla, jack cheese & your choice of organic black or pinto beans. Handful of chips.
More about La Sirena Grill
Wild Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Wild Taco

188 Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.5 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Panchos Burrito$13.00
Size
Red Salsa$0.25
More about Wild Taco
Restaurant banner

 

Avila's El Ranchito- Laguna Beach

1305 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.1 (1382 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Avila's El Ranchito- Laguna Beach

