Laguna Beach seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Laguna Beach

Ristorante Rumari image

SEAFOOD

Ristorante Rumari

1826 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.7 (1479 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti Carbonara$25.00
House Made Meatballs$14.00
House Greens$13.00
More about Ristorante Rumari
Lumberyard Restaurant image

 

Lumberyard Restaurant

384 Forest Ave. #10, Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Half Pound Cheeseburger$17.00
comes with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun
Fried Chicken SW$18.00
Cobb Salad$18.00
More about Lumberyard Restaurant
Wild Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Wild Taco

188 Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.5 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Panchos Burrito$13.00
Size
Red Salsa$0.25
More about Wild Taco

