Bean burritos in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach restaurants that serve bean burritos

Asada Tacos + Beer image

FRENCH FRIES

Asada Tacos + Beer

610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.6 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Kids’ Mini Bean & Cheese Burritos$6.95
2 mini bean and cheese burritos | tater tots
More about Asada Tacos + Beer
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.50
(Adult size) Flour tortilla filled with organic beans and/or rice, jack cheese. Handful of chips.
More about La Sirena Grill
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.50
(Adult size) Flour tortilla, jack cheese & your choice of organic black or pinto beans. Handful of chips.
More about La Sirena Grill
Wild Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Wild Taco

188 Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.5 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.00
More about Wild Taco

