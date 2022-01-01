Bean burritos in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve bean burritos
Asada Tacos + Beer
610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach
|Kids’ Mini Bean & Cheese Burritos
|$6.95
2 mini bean and cheese burritos | tater tots
La Sirena Grill
30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.50
(Adult size) Flour tortilla filled with organic beans and/or rice, jack cheese. Handful of chips.
La Sirena Grill
347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.50
(Adult size) Flour tortilla, jack cheese & your choice of organic black or pinto beans. Handful of chips.