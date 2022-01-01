Burritos in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve burritos
FRENCH FRIES
Asada Tacos + Beer
610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach
|Kids’ Mini Bean & Cheese Burritos
|$6.95
2 mini bean and cheese burritos | tater tots
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.50
(Adult size) Flour tortilla filled with organic beans and/or rice, jack cheese. Handful of chips.
|CHICKEN BURRITO
|$9.95
Flour tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach
|SALMON BURRITO
|$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
|CHICKEN BURRITO
|$9.95
Flour tortilla, Grilled Free-Range Chicken, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.50
(Adult size) Flour tortilla, jack cheese & your choice of organic black or pinto beans. Handful of chips.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Wild Taco
188 Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|Panchos Burrito
|$13.00
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.00
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS
Zinc Cafe & Market
350 Ocean Avenue, Laguna Beach
|Burrito
|$12.00
choice of wrap or bowl | black beans, brown rice, white cheddar cheese, avocado, sour cream, cabbage, pico de gallo, fire roasted salsa, tortilla chips
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
choice of wrap or bowl | scrambled eggs, vegetarian sausage, caramelized onions, white cheddar cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, roasted salsa