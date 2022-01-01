Burritos in Laguna Beach

Asada Tacos + Beer image

FRENCH FRIES

Asada Tacos + Beer

610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.6 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Kids’ Mini Bean & Cheese Burritos$6.95
2 mini bean and cheese burritos | tater tots
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.50
(Adult size) Flour tortilla filled with organic beans and/or rice, jack cheese. Handful of chips.
CHICKEN BURRITO$9.95
Flour tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON BURRITO$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, aioli, pico de gallo, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CHICKEN BURRITO$9.95
Flour tortilla, Grilled Free-Range Chicken, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.50
(Adult size) Flour tortilla, jack cheese & your choice of organic black or pinto beans. Handful of chips.
Wild Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Wild Taco

188 Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.5 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Panchos Burrito$13.00
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.00
Burrito image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS

Zinc Cafe & Market

350 Ocean Avenue, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (2061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$12.00
choice of wrap or bowl | black beans, brown rice, white cheddar cheese, avocado, sour cream, cabbage, pico de gallo, fire roasted salsa, tortilla chips
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
choice of wrap or bowl | scrambled eggs, vegetarian sausage, caramelized onions, white cheddar cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, roasted salsa
