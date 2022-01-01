Cappuccino in
Laguna Beach
/
Laguna Beach
/
Cappuccino
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve cappuccino
MOULIN Laguna Beach
248 Forest Avenue, Laguna Beach
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$4.00
More about MOULIN Laguna Beach
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS
Zinc Cafe & Market
350 Ocean Avenue, Laguna Beach
Avg 4.4
(2061 reviews)
Cappuccino Hot 8oz
$3.75
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
