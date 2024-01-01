Cheese enchiladas in Laguna Beach
Asada Tacos + Beer
610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$10.95
2 enchiladas | jack cheese | ranchero sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
|#5 Veggie Taco & Cheese Enchilada
|$11.95
veggie taco with a warm flour tortilla | cheese enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
|#1 Crispy Taco & Cheese Enchilada
|$10.95
choice of crispy taco | cheese enchilada | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans