Cheese enchiladas in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach restaurants
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

Asada Tacos + Beer image

Asada Tacos + Beer

610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.6 (536 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Enchiladas$10.95
2 enchiladas | jack cheese | ranchero sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
#5 Veggie Taco & Cheese Enchilada$11.95
veggie taco with a warm flour tortilla | cheese enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
#1 Crispy Taco & Cheese Enchilada$10.95
choice of crispy taco | cheese enchilada | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
More about Asada Tacos + Beer
Papas Tacos Inc - 31622 Coast Hwy

31622 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Piece Cheese Enchilada$8.99
More about Papas Tacos Inc - 31622 Coast Hwy

