Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Laguna Beach

Go
Laguna Beach restaurants
Toast

Laguna Beach restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Asada Tacos + Beer image

FRENCH FRIES

Asada Tacos + Beer

610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.6 (536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#2 Short Rib Taco & Chicken Enchilada$11.95
short rib taco with a warm flour tortilla | chicken enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
Chicken Enchiladas$13.95
2 enchiladas | shredded chicken breast | ranchero sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
#4 Calamari Taco & Chicken Enchilada$13.95
fried calamari taco with a warm corn tortilla | chicken enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
More about Asada Tacos + Beer
Restaurant banner

 

Papas Tacos Inc - 31622 Coast Hwy

31622 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Piece Machaca Chicken Enchilada$8.99
More about Papas Tacos Inc - 31622 Coast Hwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Laguna Beach

Crispy Chicken

Teriyaki Bowls

Veggie Quesadillas

Turkey Clubs

Garlic Noodles

Veggie Burritos

Veggie Salad

Arugula Salad

Map

More near Laguna Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (90 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (93 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1219 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1004 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (721 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (749 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (552 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston