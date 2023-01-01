Chicken enchiladas in Laguna Beach
Asada Tacos + Beer
610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach
|#2 Short Rib Taco & Chicken Enchilada
|$11.95
short rib taco with a warm flour tortilla | chicken enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.95
2 enchiladas | shredded chicken breast | ranchero sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
|#4 Calamari Taco & Chicken Enchilada
|$13.95
fried calamari taco with a warm corn tortilla | chicken enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans