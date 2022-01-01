Chicken pasta in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about ZPizza
ZPizza
30822 Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach
|Pear & Gorgonzola Salad
|$9.95
Mixed greens, fresh pear slices, gorgonzola cheese, housemade candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
Mixed greens, feta, greek olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, cucumber, oregano with balsamic vinaigrette
|Ceasar Salad
|$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Reunion Kitchen + Drink
610 N Coast Hwy #102, Laguna Beach
|Rosemary's Chicken & Biscuits
|$21.95
hand-battered & fried crisp | yukon mashed potatoes & sausage gravy | buttermilk biscuit with honey butter | roasted vegetables
|Crispy Asparagus Spears
|$12.95
parmesan crust | buttermilk ranch
|Blackened Halibut Sandwich
|$22.95
center cut filet | crunchy cabbage slaw | tomato | watercress | crispy onion | house made tartar | brioche bun