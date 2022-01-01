Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg burritos in
Laguna Beach
/
Laguna Beach
/
Egg Burritos
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve egg burritos
Orange Inn
S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
No reviews yet
Potato, Egg, & Cheese Burrito
$10.25
More about Orange Inn
GRILL
La Sirena Grill - Downtown Laguna Beach
347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach
Avg 4.2
(793 reviews)
KIDS EGG BURRITO
$6.50
Flour tortilla, organic scrambled eggs, jack cheese & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
More about La Sirena Grill - Downtown Laguna Beach
