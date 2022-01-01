Fruit salad in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve fruit salad
More about Jan's Health Bar
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jan's Health Bar
610 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
|Athena Wrap
|$11.50
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Zinc Cafe & Market
350 Ocean Avenue, Laguna Beach
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
buttered sourdough, smashed avocado, onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes, lemon, radish, chives, dill
|Deviled Eggs
|$1.25
mayonnaise, mustard, chives, parsley
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
choice of wrap or bowl | scrambled eggs, vegetarian sausage, caramelized onions, white cheddar cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, roasted salsa