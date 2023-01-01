Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic knots in
Laguna Beach
/
Laguna Beach
/
Garlic Knots
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve garlic knots
Slice Pizza and Beer
477 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$8.00
More about Slice Pizza and Beer
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS
Zinc Cafe & Market - Laguna Beach
350 Ocean Avenue, Laguna Beach
Avg 4.4
(2061 reviews)
Garlic Knot
$1.00
house garlic knot with fresh garlic, olive oil & herbs
More about Zinc Cafe & Market - Laguna Beach
Browse other tasty dishes in Laguna Beach
Croissants
Cheeseburgers
Mahi Mahi
Wontons
Tiramisu
Bread Pudding
Ceviche
Chicken Pot Pies
More near Laguna Beach to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Newport Beach
Avg 4.3
(70 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Dana Point
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
No reviews yet
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1008 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(851 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(76 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(600 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(306 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(656 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(430 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston