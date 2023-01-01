Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Laguna Beach

Go
Laguna Beach restaurants
Toast

Laguna Beach restaurants that serve garlic knots

Slice Pizza and Beer image

 

Slice Pizza and Beer

477 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$8.00
More about Slice Pizza and Beer
Item pic

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS

Zinc Cafe & Market - Laguna Beach

350 Ocean Avenue, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (2061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knot$1.00
house garlic knot with fresh garlic, olive oil & herbs
More about Zinc Cafe & Market - Laguna Beach

