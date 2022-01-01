Greek salad in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

ZPizza

30822 Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.95
Mixed greens, feta, greek olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, cucumber, oregano with balsamic vinaigrette
More about ZPizza
Zeytoon Cafe image

 

Zeytoon Cafe

412 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.5 (562 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.00
More about Zeytoon Cafe

