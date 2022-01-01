Huevos rancheros in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
FRENCH FRIES
Asada Tacos + Beer
610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach
|Tijuana Caesar
|$7.95
crisp romaine | cotija | pico de gallo | crisp tortillas | roasted corn | roasted poblano dressing
|Small Fresh Guacamole & Chips
|$6.95
house recipe | warm tortilla chips | diablo on request
|Asada Bowls
beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | pico de gallo | lettuce | guacamole | poblano cream
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Cafe
981 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|S/O POTATOES
|$2.95
|S/O Toast / Tortillas
|$2.15
|Cheese
|$9.95
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach
|MAHI MAHI FISH TACO
|$4.75
Handmade corn tortilla, Blackened Fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Handful of chips.
|TAQ A La Carte
|$3.75
1 fried chicken taquito, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, sour cream, and queso fresco.
|SALMON TACO
|$4.75
Handmade corn tortilla, Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Handful of chips.
Zinc Cafe & Market
350 Ocean Avenue, Laguna Beach
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
buttered sourdough, smashed avocado, onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes, lemon, radish, chives, dill
|Deviled Eggs
|$1.25
mayonnaise, mustard, chives, parsley
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
choice of wrap or bowl | scrambled eggs, vegetarian sausage, caramelized onions, white cheddar cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, roasted salsa