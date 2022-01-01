Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Laguna Beach

Go
Laguna Beach restaurants
Toast

Laguna Beach restaurants that serve meatloaf

Lumberyard Restaurant image

 

Lumberyard Restaurant

384 Forest Ave. #10, Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Half Pound Cheeseburger$17.00
comes with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun
Penne Pasta$22.00
Salmon$30.00
More about Lumberyard Restaurant
Reunion Kitchen + Drink image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Reunion Kitchen + Drink

610 N Coast Hwy #102, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.7 (2153 reviews)
Takeout
Rosemary's Chicken & Biscuits$21.95
hand-battered & fried crisp | yukon mashed potatoes & sausage gravy | buttermilk biscuit with honey butter | roasted vegetables
Crispy Asparagus Spears$12.95
parmesan crust | buttermilk ranch
Blackened Halibut Sandwich$22.95
center cut filet | crunchy cabbage slaw | tomato | watercress | crispy onion | house made tartar | brioche bun
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink

Browse other tasty dishes in Laguna Beach

Fruit Salad

Chimichangas

Crispy Tacos

Chicken Burritos

Veggie Burritos

Fish Tacos

Tortilla Soup

Greek Salad

Map

More near Laguna Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston