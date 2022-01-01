Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach restaurants
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve penne

Ristorante Rumari image

SEAFOOD

Ristorante Rumari

1826 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.7 (1479 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pollo Parmigiano$29.00
Veal Piccata Al Limone$32.00
Pappardellle With Short Rib Ragu$27.00
More about Ristorante Rumari
ZPizza image

 

ZPizza

30822 Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pear & Gorgonzola Salad$9.95
Mixed greens, fresh pear slices, gorgonzola cheese, housemade candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad$9.95
Mixed greens, feta, greek olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, cucumber, oregano with balsamic vinaigrette
Ceasar Salad$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses
More about ZPizza
Lumberyard Restaurant image

 

Lumberyard Restaurant

384 Forest Ave. #10, Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Half Pound Cheeseburger$17.00
comes with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun
Penne Pasta$22.00
Salmon$30.00
More about Lumberyard Restaurant

