Penne in Laguna Beach

Ristorante Rumari
1826 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|Pollo Parmigiano
|$29.00
|Veal Piccata Al Limone
|$32.00
|Pappardellle With Short Rib Ragu
|$27.00
ZPizza
30822 Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach
|Pear & Gorgonzola Salad
|$9.95
Mixed greens, fresh pear slices, gorgonzola cheese, housemade candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
Mixed greens, feta, greek olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, cucumber, oregano with balsamic vinaigrette
|Ceasar Salad
|$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses