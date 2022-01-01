Short ribs in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Ristorante Rumari
SEAFOOD
Ristorante Rumari
1826 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|Pollo Parmigiano
|$29.00
|Veal Piccata Al Limone
|$32.00
|Pappardellle With Short Rib Ragu
|$27.00
More about Asada Tacos + Beer
FRENCH FRIES
Asada Tacos + Beer
610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach
|Tijuana Caesar
|$7.95
crisp romaine | cotija | pico de gallo | crisp tortillas | roasted corn | roasted poblano dressing
|Small Fresh Guacamole & Chips
|$6.95
house recipe | warm tortilla chips | diablo on request
|Asada Bowls
beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | pico de gallo | lettuce | guacamole | poblano cream
More about Wild Taco
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Wild Taco
188 Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|Shrimp
|Carne Asada
|Tommy Sauce
|$0.25
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Reunion Kitchen + Drink
610 N Coast Hwy #102, Laguna Beach
|Rosemary's Chicken & Biscuits
|$21.95
hand-battered & fried crisp | yukon mashed potatoes & sausage gravy | buttermilk biscuit with honey butter | roasted vegetables
|Crispy Asparagus Spears
|$12.95
parmesan crust | buttermilk ranch
|Blackened Halibut Sandwich
|$22.95
center cut filet | crunchy cabbage slaw | tomato | watercress | crispy onion | house made tartar | brioche bun