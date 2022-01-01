Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach restaurants
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve short ribs

Ristorante Rumari image

SEAFOOD

Ristorante Rumari

1826 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.7 (1479 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pollo Parmigiano$29.00
Veal Piccata Al Limone$32.00
Pappardellle With Short Rib Ragu$27.00
More about Ristorante Rumari
Asada Tacos + Beer image

FRENCH FRIES

Asada Tacos + Beer

610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.6 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Tijuana Caesar$7.95
crisp romaine | cotija | pico de gallo | crisp tortillas | roasted corn | roasted poblano dressing
Small Fresh Guacamole & Chips$6.95
house recipe | warm tortilla chips | diablo on request
Asada Bowls
beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | pico de gallo | lettuce | guacamole | poblano cream
More about Asada Tacos + Beer
Wild Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Wild Taco

188 Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.5 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp
Carne Asada
Tommy Sauce$0.25
More about Wild Taco
Reunion Kitchen + Drink image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Reunion Kitchen + Drink

610 N Coast Hwy #102, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.7 (2153 reviews)
Takeout
Rosemary's Chicken & Biscuits$21.95
hand-battered & fried crisp | yukon mashed potatoes & sausage gravy | buttermilk biscuit with honey butter | roasted vegetables
Crispy Asparagus Spears$12.95
parmesan crust | buttermilk ranch
Blackened Halibut Sandwich$22.95
center cut filet | crunchy cabbage slaw | tomato | watercress | crispy onion | house made tartar | brioche bun
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink

