Shrimp burritos in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
More about Asada Tacos + Beer
FRENCH FRIES
Asada Tacos + Beer
610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach
|Tijuana Caesar
|$7.95
crisp romaine | cotija | pico de gallo | crisp tortillas | roasted corn | roasted poblano dressing
|Small Fresh Guacamole & Chips
|$6.95
house recipe | warm tortilla chips | diablo on request
|Asada Bowls
beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | pico de gallo | lettuce | guacamole | poblano cream
More about La Sirena Grill
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|CHICKEN BURRITO
|$9.95
Flour tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips
|Mahi Fish Taco
|$4.75
Blackened fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
More about La Sirena Grill
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach
|MAHI MAHI FISH TACO
|$4.75
Handmade corn tortilla, Blackened Fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Handful of chips.
|TAQ A La Carte
|$3.75
1 fried chicken taquito, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, sour cream, and queso fresco.
|SALMON TACO
|$4.75
Handmade corn tortilla, Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Handful of chips.