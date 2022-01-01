Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Laguna Beach

Go
Laguna Beach restaurants
Toast

Laguna Beach restaurants that serve steak burritos

Consumer pic

 

Orange Inn

S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Burrito$14.45
top sirloin w/ sauteed onions, scrambled eggs, cheese & spuds
More about Orange Inn
Asada Tacos + Beer image

FRENCH FRIES

Asada Tacos + Beer

610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.6 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Burrito$15.95
served wet | steak | ranchero sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco
Steak & Shrimp Burrito$17.95
served wet | shrimp & steak | ranchero & tomatillo sauce | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco
More about Asada Tacos + Beer

Browse other tasty dishes in Laguna Beach

Egg Sandwiches

Steak Tacos

Tamales

Egg Burritos

Crispy Tacos

Omelettes

Chocolate Croissants

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near Laguna Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (69 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston