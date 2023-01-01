Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Laguna Beach
/
Laguna Beach
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Lumberyard Restaurant - Laguna Beach
384 Forest Ave. #10, Laguna Beach
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.00
More about Lumberyard Restaurant - Laguna Beach
Zeytoon cafe - 412 North Coast Highway
412 North Coast Highway, Laguna Beach
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.00
More about Zeytoon cafe - 412 North Coast Highway
Browse other tasty dishes in Laguna Beach
French Fries
Tuna Sandwiches
Turkey Clubs
Cucumber Salad
Cobb Salad
Shrimp Quesadillas
Chili
Burritos
More near Laguna Beach to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Newport Beach
Avg 4.3
(77 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Dana Point
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
No reviews yet
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1030 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(868 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(606 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(315 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(665 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(452 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston