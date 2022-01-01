Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach restaurants
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve tortas

La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
YEE HAW TORTA$13.00
Mexican sandwich with Carnitas (pork) and BBQ sauce, Sirena cabbage mixed with dressing and aioli, guacamole, crispy onions, and melted jack cheese. Handful of chips
SALMON TORTA$10.95
Mexican sandwich filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
CARNITAS TORTA$10.50
Mexican sandwich filled with Carnitas (pork), lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
More about La Sirena Grill
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
BREAKFAST TORTA$7.50
Breakfast sandwich with organic scrambled eggs, organic pinto beans, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, aioli and pickled jalapeños. Handful of chips.
SALMON TORTA$10.95
Mexican sandwich filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
CARNITAS TORTA$10.25
Mexican sandwich filled with Carnitas (slow cooked pork), lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeños and aioli. Handful of chips.
More about La Sirena Grill

