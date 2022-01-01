Tortas in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve tortas
La Sirena Grill
30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|YEE HAW TORTA
|$13.00
Mexican sandwich with Carnitas (pork) and BBQ sauce, Sirena cabbage mixed with dressing and aioli, guacamole, crispy onions, and melted jack cheese. Handful of chips
|CARNITAS TORTA
|$10.50
Mexican sandwich filled with Carnitas (pork), lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
La Sirena Grill
347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach
|BREAKFAST TORTA
|$7.50
Breakfast sandwich with organic scrambled eggs, organic pinto beans, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, aioli and pickled jalapeños. Handful of chips.
|SALMON TORTA
|$10.95
Mexican sandwich filled with Blackened Wild Salmon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and aioli. Handful of chips.
|CARNITAS TORTA
|$10.25
Mexican sandwich filled with Carnitas (slow cooked pork), lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, melted jack cheese, pickled jalapeños and aioli. Handful of chips.