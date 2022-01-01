Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Laguna Beach

Go
Laguna Beach restaurants
Toast

Laguna Beach restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Asada Tacos + Beer image

FRENCH FRIES

Asada Tacos + Beer

610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.6 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$11.95
served wet | diced veggies | tomatillo sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco
More about Asada Tacos + Beer
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE BURRITO$7.95
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
More about La Sirena Grill
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO$7.75
Flour tortilla, organic scrambled eggs, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, green chile cheese potatoes, medium salsa & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
VEGGIE BURRITO$7.95
Flour tortilla, grilled bell peppers, onions & mushrooms, jack cheese, Sirena cabbage, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
More about La Sirena Grill
Wild Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Wild Taco

188 Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.5 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burrito$13.00
More about Wild Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Laguna Beach

Salmon

Tamales

Caesar Salad

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Quesadillas

Meatball Subs

Chicken Pasta

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Laguna Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston