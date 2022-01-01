Veggie burritos in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve veggie burritos
FRENCH FRIES
Asada Tacos + Beer
610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach
|Veggie Burrito
|$11.95
served wet | diced veggies | tomatillo sauce | giant tortilla | black or refried beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | lettuce | sour cream | guac | pico de gallo | queso fresco
La Sirena Grill
30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|VEGGIE BURRITO
|$7.95
Flour tortilla filled with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
La Sirena Grill
347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach
|VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$7.75
Flour tortilla, organic scrambled eggs, grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, green chile cheese potatoes, medium salsa & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
|VEGGIE BURRITO
|$7.95
Flour tortilla, grilled bell peppers, onions & mushrooms, jack cheese, Sirena cabbage, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.