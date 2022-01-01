Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie tacos in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach restaurants
Toast

Laguna Beach restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Asada Tacos + Beer image

FRENCH FRIES

Asada Tacos + Beer

610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.6 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Potato Jalapeño Veggie Tacos$8.95
2 tacos | crisp corn tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
Roasted Veggie Tacos$8.95
2 tacos | warm flour tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
#5 Veggie Taco & Cheese Enchilada$11.95
veggie taco with a warm flour tortilla | cheese enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
More about Asada Tacos + Beer
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE TACO$3.50
Grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
VEGGIE TACO PLATE$9.60
2 Grilled veggie tacos with Sirena cabbage, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice
More about La Sirena Grill
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE TACO PLATE$9.60
2 Grilled Veggie tacos with handmade corn tortillas, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms, Sirena cabbage and mild salsa. Served with organic beans and rice.
VEGGIE TACO$3.50
Handmade corn tortilla, grilled bell peppers, onions & mushrooms, Sirena cabbage and mild salsa. Handful of chips.
More about La Sirena Grill

