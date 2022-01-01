Veggie tacos in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve veggie tacos
Asada Tacos + Beer
610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach
|Crispy Potato Jalapeño Veggie Tacos
|$8.95
2 tacos | crisp corn tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
|Roasted Veggie Tacos
|$8.95
2 tacos | warm flour tortillas | poblano cream | pico de gallo | jack cheese | queso fresco
|#5 Veggie Taco & Cheese Enchilada
|$11.95
veggie taco with a warm flour tortilla | cheese enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
La Sirena Grill
30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|VEGGIE TACO
|$3.50
Grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of chips.
|VEGGIE TACO PLATE
|$9.60
2 Grilled veggie tacos with Sirena cabbage, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice
La Sirena Grill
347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach
|VEGGIE TACO PLATE
|$9.60
2 Grilled Veggie tacos with handmade corn tortillas, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms, Sirena cabbage and mild salsa. Served with organic beans and rice.
|VEGGIE TACO
|$3.50
Handmade corn tortilla, grilled bell peppers, onions & mushrooms, Sirena cabbage and mild salsa. Handful of chips.