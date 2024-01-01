Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Laguna Hills

Laguna Hills restaurants
Laguna Hills restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Chaupain Bakery- Laguna Hills

24401 Ridge Rte Dr, Laguna Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ham Sandwich$12.00
Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, and Gruyere cheese
More about Chaupain Bakery- Laguna Hills
SMOKED SALMON

Scratch Bakery Cafe - Laguna Hills

24321 Avenida De La Carlota Suite H-8, Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (2631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$8.95
freshly scrambled egg, ham, and your choice of american, provolone, pepperjack or swiss cheese served on our signature english muffin.
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe - Laguna Hills

