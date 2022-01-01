Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Laguna Hills

Go
Laguna Hills restaurants
Toast

Laguna Hills restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

PorchBox

25616 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pie Box for 4 (Box comes as is, with all three sides)$50.00
Fall Pie Box: Thanksgiving Turkey OR Fall Veggie Pot Pie, Chive Mashed Potatoes, Kale Currant Salad, Herb Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce
*Due to our seasonal menu, image may not match box contents.
Pie Box (Box comes as is, with all three sides)$14.00
Fall Pie Box: Thanksgiving Turkey OR Fall Veggie Pot Pie, Chive Mashed Potatoes, Kale Currant Salad, Herb Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce
*For any substitutions, build your own box above.
More about PorchBox
Scratch Bakery Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Scratch Bakery Cafe

24321 Avenida De La Carlota Suite H-8, Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (2631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie$15.00
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Laguna Hills

Vegetarian Burritos

Tuna Salad

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Laguna Hills to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (923 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston