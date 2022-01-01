Laguna Niguel restaurants you'll love

Go
Laguna Niguel restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Laguna Niguel

Laguna Niguel's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Scroll right

Must-try Laguna Niguel restaurants

El Cortez Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

El Cortez Mexican Restaurant

28971 Golden Lantern A101, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Burrito$11.95
Three Taquitos$7.95
Two Item Combo$14.95
More about El Cortez Mexican Restaurant
Spikes Fish House image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Spikes Fish House

27020 Alicia Pkwy, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.1 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Poke Bowl$12.99
Includes 5oz Poke, Avocado, Crab Salad, Pickled Ginger, Cucumber, Greens, Choice of Side, & Poke Sauce
Tacos
Includes Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Spike's Sauce, & Choice of Fish
(California Style: Flour Tortilla, Guacamole, Roasted Salsa, Spike's Sauce, & Cabbage)
Fish & Chips$14.49
Includes Battered Cod, Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce
More about Spikes Fish House
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

25473 Rancho Niguel Road, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.7 (973 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
More about SusieCakes
China Moon image

 

China Moon

30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (1579 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kung Pao Chicken$14.95
Dark meat chicken, zucchini, golden peanuts and bright chilies in a spicy brown sauce
Beef with Broccoli$15.50
Tender pieces of beef sautéed with broccoli in a brown garlic sauce
Vegetable Spring Rolls$5.55
Crispy outer shells stuffed with shredded onions, celery, carrots and cabbage
More about China Moon
Earth Bowl Superfoods image

 

Earth Bowl Superfoods

28251 Crown Valley Parkway Suite D, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.9 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large 24oz$13.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Medium 16oz$10.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Small 12oz$8.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
More about Earth Bowl Superfoods
Deemers American Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Deemers American Grill

27221 La Paz Rd, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.1 (1054 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Dip$10.50
Kids Burger w/ Side$7.95
Hickory Smoked Burger$9.95
More about Deemers American Grill
Asian Kitchen image

 

Asian Kitchen

30271 Golden Lantern Suite D, Laguna Niguel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Walnut Shrimp$17.95
Lightly fried, glazed with our honey lemon sauce, and topped with walunts.
Vegetable Egg Rolls$7.95
Veggie-filled and fried until golden brown, served with sweet & sour and hot mustard sauces. (4 Rolls)
Wonton Soup
Chicken wontons, sliced chicken breast, mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby corn, bak choi, napa cabbage, and egg in our brown chicken broth.
More about Asian Kitchen
Baja Fish Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos

30242 Crown Valley Pkwy, Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (1423 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Marinated Onion
Roasted Tomatillo
More about Baja Fish Tacos
Beach Pit BBQ image

 

Beach Pit BBQ

30065 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Niquel

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Beach Pit BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Knolls Laguna

29971 ALICIA PARKWAY, LAGUNA NIGUEL

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Knolls Laguna
Banner pic

 

Rangeen- Indi Cali Kitchen

28241 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677, Laguna Niguel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Rangeen- Indi Cali Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Signature Pho - Laguna Niguel

28083 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Niguel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Signature Pho - Laguna Niguel

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Laguna Niguel

Burritos

Tacos

Bean Burritos

Dumplings

Fried Rice

Wonton Soup

Wontons

Map

More near Laguna Niguel to explore

San Clemente

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston