Laguna Niguel restaurants you'll love

More about El Cortez Mexican Restaurant
SEAFOOD
El Cortez Mexican Restaurant
28971 Golden Lantern A101, Laguna Niguel
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$11.95
|Three Taquitos
|$7.95
|Two Item Combo
|$14.95
More about Spikes Fish House
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Spikes Fish House
27020 Alicia Pkwy, Laguna Niguel
|Popular items
|Regular Poke Bowl
|$12.99
Includes 5oz Poke, Avocado, Crab Salad, Pickled Ginger, Cucumber, Greens, Choice of Side, & Poke Sauce
|Tacos
Includes Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Spike's Sauce, & Choice of Fish
(California Style: Flour Tortilla, Guacamole, Roasted Salsa, Spike's Sauce, & Cabbage)
|Fish & Chips
|$14.49
Includes Battered Cod, Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
25473 Rancho Niguel Road, Laguna Niguel
|Popular items
|Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
|Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
|Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
More about China Moon
China Moon
30001 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel
|Popular items
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$14.95
Dark meat chicken, zucchini, golden peanuts and bright chilies in a spicy brown sauce
|Beef with Broccoli
|$15.50
Tender pieces of beef sautéed with broccoli in a brown garlic sauce
|Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$5.55
Crispy outer shells stuffed with shredded onions, celery, carrots and cabbage
More about Earth Bowl Superfoods
Earth Bowl Superfoods
28251 Crown Valley Parkway Suite D, Laguna Niguel
|Popular items
|Large 24oz
|$13.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
|Medium 16oz
|$10.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
|Small 12oz
|$8.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
More about Deemers American Grill
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Deemers American Grill
27221 La Paz Rd, Laguna Niguel
|Popular items
|Beef Dip
|$10.50
|Kids Burger w/ Side
|$7.95
|Hickory Smoked Burger
|$9.95
More about Asian Kitchen
Asian Kitchen
30271 Golden Lantern Suite D, Laguna Niguel
|Popular items
|Honey Walnut Shrimp
|$17.95
Lightly fried, glazed with our honey lemon sauce, and topped with walunts.
|Vegetable Egg Rolls
|$7.95
Veggie-filled and fried until golden brown, served with sweet & sour and hot mustard sauces. (4 Rolls)
|Wonton Soup
Chicken wontons, sliced chicken breast, mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby corn, bak choi, napa cabbage, and egg in our brown chicken broth.
More about Baja Fish Tacos
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos
30242 Crown Valley Pkwy, Laguna Niguel
|Popular items
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
|Marinated Onion
|Roasted Tomatillo
More about Rangeen- Indi Cali Kitchen
Rangeen- Indi Cali Kitchen
28241 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677, Laguna Niguel
More about Signature Pho - Laguna Niguel
Signature Pho - Laguna Niguel
28083 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Niguel